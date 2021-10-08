Andy Murray thanked his Instagram followers for spreading the word Thursday after his missing wedding ring was returned along with his used shoes in the wake of a social media appeal.

“Would you believe it — ring and the shoes have come back home!” the three-time Grand Slam winner said in a post from Indian Wells, where he’s preparing to compete in the WTA and ATP Masters tournament this week.

“They still smell horrific,” he added of the sneakers, “but I’m back in the good books”

Murray had asked for help on social media earlier, saying he’d left his tennis shoes — which were stinky after a day of practice in the California desert — underneath his car to dry out overnight only to find them vanished when he returned in the morning.

