Andy Murray admitted he was unsure of the “severity” of the injury which restricted him during Sunday’s Stuttgart final defeat to Matteo Berrettini with Wimbledon just two weeks away.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner, went down 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to his Italian opponent.

“I don’t know the severity of it. I need to have it checked out and hopefully everything will be alright,” said 35-year-old Murray.

Murray required treatment on court by the trainer during Sunday’s match.

The British star had been hit by a groin problem earlier this year having also had career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

“I had some pain in the abdomen when I was serving (second half of the match). That’s never happened before,” added the Scot, who was playing in the 70th final of his career.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta