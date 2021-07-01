Andy Murray battled into the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday and then turned his fire on the British government, blasting as “pathetic” the pay offer to key workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

All week at the All England Club, nurses, health staff as well as the developers of coronavirus vaccines have been honoured in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

But the government has been criticised for claiming they can only afford to pay a 1% increase in salaries to staff who labour in the country’s National Health Service.

“I think what is it, they got something like a 1% pay rise? It was pathetic,” said Murray.

