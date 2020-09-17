Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has urged officials to consider renaming Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena over the Australian’s anti-gay stance, saying: “I don’t think her values are what tennis stands for”.

Murray’s comments follow calls from WTA founder Billie Jean King to remove Court’s name from one of the main stadiums at the Australian Open’s Melbourne Park venue and a welter of criticism for her controversial views from other senior figures in the sport.

