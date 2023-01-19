Veteran Andy Murray roared back in a five-set epic which ended past 4:00am to reach the Australian Open third round with a remarkable victory over home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis early Friday.

In front of a raucous but weary Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, the Briton finally prevailed 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5.

At five hours and 45 minutes it was the longest match in Murray’s storied career.

