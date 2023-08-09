Former Toronto Masters winners Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev dispatched first-round opponents in windy conditions on Tuesday to power into the second round of the Canadian hardcourt event.

Britain’s Murray worked through a marathon opening set before dominating the second for a 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

The 36-year-old Scotsman, with three Canadian titles on his resume, earned his first victory in the country since his 2015 trophy as he defeated the Italian in two hours, eight minutes in a challenging wind.

Germany’s Zverev, who defeated Roger Federer for the 2017 Canadian title, reached the second round by defeating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

