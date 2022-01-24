Star forward Musa Barrow scored on 71 minutes to take debutants Gambia, the lowest ranked team at the Africa Cup of Nations, into the quarter-finals on Monday with a 1-0 victory over Guinea in Bafoussam.

The west African Scorpions now face hosts Cameroon or giant-killers Comoros in a quarter-final in Douala on Saturday.

Barrow scored with a close-range shot to end the stalemate in a cagey last-16 affair at the Stade Kouekong that was dominated by the rival defences.

