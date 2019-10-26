Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Milan captain Franco Baresi were the guests of honour on Saturday morning as San Ġwann FC inaugurated a new €100,000 football pitch.

The two were accompanied by San Ġwann mayor Trevor Fenech and sports parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima, who said the project was part of the government’s plan to improve sports facilities across the country, from the Ta’ Kandja shooting range to indoor pool at Cottonera.

Dr Muscat echoed that sentiment and said that the plan was to resurface all football pitches which had been built in the country. Talks were under way with the Malta Football Association to put that plan into action, the Prime Minister said.

Mr Baresi took part in a variety of activities with children enrolled in the San Ġwann FC nursery.

Works on the pitch were funded through a football facilities fund which is administered by the Education Ministry, the government said in a statement.