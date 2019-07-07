Zach Muscat has called on his fellow national players to rediscover their focus and self belief as the national team prepares for a tough away double header against Norway and Romania in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign this week.

The national team will open their international assignments for the 2019-20 season with a daunting trip against Norway at the Ulleval Stadium, tomorrow, looking to bring to an end a very poor run of results against the Scandinavians which saw them suffer seven successive defeats and managing to find the net just once in the process.

After the national team’s lacklustre showings against Sweden (0-3) and Romania (0-4), there is a burning desire among the national team players to redeem themselves and Muscat said that it was important that they reproduce the same enthusiasm and focus the team displayed against the Faroe Islands and Spain if they are to harbour any hopes of a positive result.

“Our last two showings against Sweden and Romania have showed that there are still a lot of areas that we need to work on to improve as a team,” the Malta defender told Times of Malta.

“It will be crucial for us to go back to what we produced in our first two showings against the Faroe Islands and Spain as our performances against Sweden and Romania were simply not good enough.

“It’s true that the national team tends to struggle a lot when facing Scandinavian countries. The main reason is that their direct style of football, based on aerial prowess, is completely different to what we are used to and we find it very difficult to contain them.

“It will be very important that we make good use of the ball and try to open up spaces in their defence if we are to cause them any problems.”

The Olhaense defender said that it’s important for the national team players to believe more in themselves and said the performances against the Faroe Islands and Spain were a proof that the team can be competitive against both Norway and Romania.

“Our first two matches in our qualifying group have shown that there is quality in this national team,” he said.

“When the team is focused and in a good physical condition we are capable of offering a good run for their money to any team as we did against both the Faroes and Spain, even though it was not expected.

“It will be vital that we approach all the matches with the same spirit as if we lower our level of intensity we would be heading into serious problems. We need to believe more in ourselves and delete the idea that we have something less than the other teams.

“Being a small country, the majority of the national team players train together more than other countries and we should try and take advantage of this situation. We must nurture a stronger bond between us players and coaches and surely team unity will come in good stead in tough matches against Norway and Romania.

“I believe that there are a lot of positives to work on in the national team and if we stick together and continue to work hard there is a bright future for Maltese football.”

Turning his sights on his club career, this summer Muscat has decided to leave Serie C side Pistoiese to join Portuguese side Olhaense, with whom he spent the second part of last season on loan.

While a move to a third division club in Portugal might have raised a few eyebrows on the career prospects of Muscat, the former Birkirkara defender has no doubt that a move to Portuguese football could help him develop into a better player.

“When you are playing in the Italian third division, there is the risk of becoming so used to that level of football that it becomes impossible for you to make a leap in quality as a player,” Muscat said.

“My decision to move to Olhaense provides me with a new opportunity. I am already accustomed to the Portuguese lifestyle after spending six months on loan there. Added to that the style of football there is more similar to what I would like to play.

“I decided to return to Olhaense because there is a great environment at the club and is run on a professional basis. This year it’s going to be a very important year both for the club and myself.

“Olhaense is a club that is used to play in the top two divisions in Portugal and they have ambitious plans to try and win promotion. Hopefully, I can play a key role in the club’s success.

“Personally this is a big challenge to prove myself with them and hopefully this experience will help me to raise my level of performances and become a far more complete player.”

Team arrival

The national team touched down in Oslo yesterday afternoon on a chartered flight from the Malta national airport.

The Malta FA delegation was spearheaded by president Bjorn Vassallo, on his first trip with the national team since his election to the post during last July’s Annual General Meeting, and vice presidents Matthew Paris, Ludovico Micallef and Adrian Casha, along with general secretary Angelo Chetcuti.

The national team players held their first training session in Oslo at the Bislet Stadium under the charge of coach Ray Farrugia.

The team will hold another session this evening at the Ulleval Stadium, venue of tomorrow’s qualifier which kicks off at 8.45pm.