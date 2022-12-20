Sirens coach Winston Muscat is delighted with the character shown by his players in Friday’s stunning 1-0 win over the more-quoted Birkirkara that lifted the St Paul’s Bay side clear of the relegation places.

A goal by Brazilian-born midfielder Marcelo Muniz proved to be crucial for Sirens who claimed their fourth win from their last five matches to climb to tenth place in the Premier League standings, 13 points clear of second-from-bottom Sta Lucia.

“It was a great team performance,” Muscat told the Times of Malta.

“We knew what to expect from Birkirkara. They are a very aggressive team who play direct football and try to win fouls in the final third and corner kicks as they are very dangerous from set-piece situations.

“Our game plan worked perfectly for us. I knew that if we managed to hold off Birkirkara’s fury in the first 20 minutes of the match then we could grow into the match and start causing problems to Birkirkara.

