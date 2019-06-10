Malta’s two major political parties are doing a poor job of steering Constitutional reform and it is clear that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has little interest in fixing the country’s “broken” political system, the Democratic Party has charged.

“The political duopoly of the Steering Committee on Constitutional Reform is turning out to be ineffective and seems to be tied by the agenda of the Executive, as is apparent by the half-baked amendments presented in Parliament this week,” PD MP and outgoing leader Godfrey Farrugia said on Saturday.

“We need a radical reformation of our Constitution, and this must be addressed immediately through effective consultation with all stakeholders,” he said. “This is not being observed”.

The PD has repeatedly said that it is opposed to the “secretive” manner in which the Labour and Nationalist parties are discussing constitutional reform and called for broader representation from across society.

Speaking in parliament, Dr Farrugia said it was now clear that there was no political will to introduce proper checks and balances or ensure institutions were truly independent and accountible, regardless of assurances made by government spokespersons.

“If Prime Minister Dr Joseph Muscat really wants to unite a nation, reconciliation must be triggered through democracy, good governance and the rule of law,” he said.