Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has hinted he will be staying on - at least for another year.

Dr Muscat dropped the hint while visiting the Maltese community in New York on Thursday.

He told people who gathered to meet him at the Maltese Centre in Astoria that he would be seeing them next year, according to national broadcaster TVM.

Dr Muscat has repeatedly declared, since the last general election in 2017, that he will not seek another term, and that two terms as Prime Minister are enough.

He has not, however, said when he will step down and whether he will step down from both the government and the party leadership. This had led to plenty of speculation as to when and if he will be stepping down.

Air Malta looking into flights to NY

Dr Muscat is currently in New York together with his wife, Michelle, their two daughters and a Maltese delegation.

On Thursday evening he visited the Maltese community at the Maltese Centre where he told them that, since the number of Americans travelling to Malta was increasing, Air Malta was still looking into the possibility of introducing flights to New York.

He said that, within a year’s time, when he would return to New York to visit the community, he would have a clearer picture as to whether introducing the flight was feasible.

Members of the Maltese community meet up at the Maltese Centre every week. The majority had left Malta and Gozo some 30 or 40 years ago. There are currently an estimated 40,000 people of Maltese origin living in New York – these include second and third generation Maltese.

During his stay in New York Dr Muscat will be meeting American investors and is attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which he addressed on Thursday. A total 193 nations will take part.