Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is in New York where he will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This year's theme is ‘Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’.

Dr Muscat will also attend a climate summit called by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He is also expected to have meetings with several heads of government who will also be present for the assembly.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and the whip of the Labour parliamentary group, Byron Camilleri.