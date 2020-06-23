Mario Muscat has reached an agreement with Premier League side Mosta to take over as their new technical director.

The former Hibernians and Mosta goalkeeper has been without a club since the start of the year after he left Premier League side Senglea Athletic.

For Muscat this will be his third experience as technical director with a Premier League club after filling the same role with Qormi in 2018-19.

Muscat will be working closely with new Davor FIlipovic who on Sunday was appointed as the new head coach, filling the void left by Mark Miller who has now taken over at Balzan.

The Blues also announced on Tuesday that they had appointed Simon Grech as their goalkeepers coach.