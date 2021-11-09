The police must investigate “dubious money transfers” received by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Bernard Grech said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Grech accused the authorities of laying siege to small businesses and professionals, while leaving the “big fish” untouched.

Grech said the police are obliged to immediately investigate the reasons behind the Muscat payments.

Times of Malta on Sunday revealed how Muscat received €60,000 from a Swiss company that in turn was wired millions by Steward Healthcare, the American company handed the keys to three public hospitals.

Steward Healthcare has yet to comment on the reason behind the payments to Swiss company Accutor.

Grech said the facts made known on Sunday lead to suspicions that the payments are linked to the hospitals' project, which has received millions in taxpayer funds.

“It is no wonder that Muscat will go down in history as the most corrupt politician ever,” Grech said.

The Opposition leader noted how investigations over the past two years had steered clear of politicians.

“Politicians are not untouchables. They are the people who have to be held to account the most”.

Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela must distance himself, the government and the Labour Party from Muscat.

He also said Abela must give the police the space to do their job.

Grech said the PN is convinced that if the police and other institutions do their job, Malta can regain its credibility and get of the FATF grey list.