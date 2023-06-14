Zach Muscat is relishing the opportunity of facing world-class opposition in the form of England as the national team continues its preparations for the much-awaited Euro 2024 qualifier at the National Stadium on Friday.

The Farense defender was handed a rare start by Michele Marcolini in last week’s friendly against Luxembourg as he played a key role to help the team to clinch a morale-boosting 1-0 win at the Luxembourg Stadium.

The result was a boost for the national team in a traditional very tricky period whereby players are struggling with fatigue after a long season with their clubs.

“If you look back, history at this time of the year has rarely been in our favour, particularly this season when the season ended much earlier than in the past and therefore there was a significant gap from when we played our last competitive match and last Friday’s friendly,” Muscat said.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com....