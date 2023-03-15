The diplomatic passport given to Joseph Muscat by Prime Minister Robert Abela as part of his severance package should be rescinded with immediate effect, Carmel Cacopardo, chairman of the ADPD political party said on Wednesday.

"A diplomatic passport gives its bearer a number of diplomatic rights and privileges which bearing in mind the serious circumstances which led to Joseph Muscat resigning as prime minister, create further suspicions on his actions which still await in-depth criminal investigation," Cacopardo said in a statement.

"Muscat is the subject of numerous allegations, most of which have not been investigated. Being the bearer of a diplomatic passport would possibly allow him to travel around the world with diplomatic immunity.," he added.

"With so many allegations connected to Joseph Muscat still unresolved, it is ill-advised to have him in possession of a diplomatic passport. It needs to be rescinded forthwith. In addition a full and public account of its use should be made," Cacopardo insisted.