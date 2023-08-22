Malta Premier League chairman Joseph Muscat expressed his disappointment after clubs outside the Maltese top-flight turned down the proposal of changing the football calendar.

Muscat said that the Premier League clubs are unanimously in favour that the football calendar in Malta should be changed in a bid to help the country’s representatives in the UEFA club competition to secure their best possible results on the continent.

The Malta Premier League is proposing that the football season in Malta would start in January and come to a close in October.

However, speaking during a press conference where the latest changes in the Maltese Premier League were announced, Muscat said that the MPL had held talks with clubs from the Challenge League and the National Amateur League to discuss their proposal, however, they did not find the necessary backing to implement this change.

