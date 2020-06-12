Winston Muscat has been confirmed as the new coach of Tarxien Rainbows.

The Premier League club issued a statement on Friday to announce that the former Malta U-17 coach had reached an agreement with the Premier League club to lead them in the top-flight next season.

"It is with great satisfaction that we are officially announcing that we have reached an agreement with coach Winston Muscat to take over the first-team squad for the next two years," the club said in a statement.

Muscat, who boasts the highest coaching badges a coach can have around the world, the UEFA PRO License A, has great experience in Maltese football in the last few years after leading the Malta U-19 squad.

"We wish Winston all success in his position at Tarxien Rainbows."

Muscat replaces Demis Scerri who stepped down from his post at the end of last season.