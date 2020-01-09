Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told MEPs in December that “lack of trust” was one of the reasons for his upcoming resignation.

His comments were made at a meeting with the Euro-parliamentarians on December 3 while they were here on a two-day visit amid shocking revelations that were emerging from the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. During the meeting, Dr Muscat denied having had access to the evidence collected by the authorities probing the journalist’s murder.

A report about the MEPs' visit was issued by the European Parliament on Thursday.

Dr Muscat announced his resignation on December 1, saying he would step down once a successor was elected from within the Labour Party in mid-January. He then faced huge pressure to step down immediately. When making the announcement, Dr Muscat had said he was stepping down as that was what the country needed.

While in Malta the MEPs also met the Opposition leader, the police commissioner, the attorney general, the Justice Minister, the Speaker as well as Daphne Caruana Galizia's family, journalists, civil society and the Chamber of Advocates.

The mission's draft report, issued on Thursday, outlines what went on during the meetings and also includes a number of recommendations made up by the MEPs.

They reiterated that the prime minister’s decision to stay in office until mid-January despite calls for him to go posed a risk to the integrity of the investigation because of the alleged involvement of people in his office.

The MEPs also called on the government to follow up the recommendations of the Venice Commission. They acknowledged that steps had been taken to initiate reforms, transparency and consultation with civil society, and said it was very important to “restore credibility”.

The MEPs lamented a “lack of investigation and progress” in cases of corruption and money laundering. This, they said, remained a “source of concern”.

They also recommended further steps to ensure media freedom and journalists’ safety.

On the financing of political parties, the MEPs said clear steps need to be taken to separate business life from political life.

The mission was the third one since Caruana Galizia was assassinated in October 2017. The delegation was made up of MEPs from all political groups within the European Parliament.

Read the full report here.