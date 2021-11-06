Zach Muscat’s Casa Pia secured a 2-0 victory over Academica Coimbra which has propelled them into second place in the Portuguese’s second-tier (Segunda Liga), on Saturday.

The Malta international defender was deployed from the start and played all 90 minutes in a three-man backline.

This was Casa Pia’s sixth victory in 11 games as they now sit second on 21 points, behind leaders Benfica B.

