Zach Muscat’s Casa Pia secured a 2-0 victory over Academica Coimbra which has propelled them into second place in the Portuguese’s second-tier (Segunda Liga), on Saturday.
The Malta international defender was deployed from the start and played all 90 minutes in a three-man backline.
This was Casa Pia’s sixth victory in 11 games as they now sit second on 21 points, behind leaders Benfica B.
