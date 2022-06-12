MALTA 1

Muscat 50

SAN MARINO 0

Malta

H. Bonello, R. Camenzuli, F. Apap (77 J. Borg), M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong, L. Montebello (86 A. Satariano), B. Paiber (77 D. Vella), E. Pepe, T. Teuma, L. Gambin (70 J. Degabriele), Z. Muscat.

San Marino

E. Benedettini, A. D’Addario (77 T. Zafferani), M. Palazzi, L. Ceccaroli (78 J. Hirsch), M. Battistini, N. Nanni, D. Rossi, A. Grandoni (60 D. Rinaldi), F. Fabbri, D. Tomassini (60 M. Mularoni), L. Lunadel (84 M. Vitaoili).

Referee D. Higler (Netherlands).

Yellow cards Lunadel, Battistini, Zafferani.

The Malta national team bounced back from their midweek defeat to Estonia when they edged past San Marino at the National Stadium.

It was far from a vintage performance from Devis Mangia’s team who struggled to impose themselves against their less-quoted opponents, particularly in the first half where the team failed to register a single shot on target.

But things improved after the break and their efforts were rewarded on 50 minutes with a fine goal from Zach Muscat that put the team in the driving seat.

