Two Gozitan artists join forces for an hour-long evening of music and poetry. Gozitan violinist Pierre Louis Attard performs an eclectic concert programme featuring works by Telemann, Vella, Piazzolla, King, Orff, and Bacewicz.

The violin solo pieces alternate with poetic interludes penned and delivered by Gozitan poet Matthew Sultana that invite the audience to think critically, reflect and opine on a number of current social phenomena, such as life, education, the environment, xenophobia, and the ego.

Violinist Pierre Louis Attard

Muses at Eventide starts at 8pm on Friday, July 29, at Savina church, Victoria. Entrance is free of charge. Poetry will be delivered in Maltese but the presentation and running commentary will be bilingual.