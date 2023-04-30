The Society of Christian Doctrine M.U.S.E.U.M. is holding a programme of activities to celebrate the feast of its founder, St George Preca.

These events are being held at the chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal at Blata l-Bajda.

On May 6, there will be an adoration at 5pm and triduum mass at 6pm.

On May 7, triduum mass will be said at 8am, followed by another mass at 10am. The chapel will remain open until noon and from 4 to 8pm.

On May 8, mass will be said at 7.30am, an adoration will be held at 5pm and triduum mass will be said at 6pm. The chapel will open from 7am till noon and from 4 to 10pm.

On May 9, mass will be said at 7.30am. Archbishop Charles Scicluna will then celebrate solemn mass at 6pm in the auditorium of the SDC General House at Blata l-Bajda. The faithful, especially the devotees of St George Preca, are urged to gather together to pray.

On the day, the chapel will be open from 7am to noon and from 4 to 10pm. The faithful are invited to pray in front of the remains of the saint.