Kersten Graham and Matthew James collaborated last October on the song Moonlight River. Now the two are back with a new single, for you.

Written by Graham, the message that for you delivers is direct, yet grounded - the song speaks about a relationship that has become vulnerable, and the importance to preserve what remains.

As soon as the melancholic guitar starts playing, the journey begins. It's a journey where Graham is opening up again and the message here is quite clear: He doesn’t wish this relationship to end - but in the end, it does.

Inspired by an idea he had back in 2017, Graham finished this song last January - but was rewritten for this Valentine's Day.

Convinced he’s not the only one who could be struggling on Valentine's Day, Graham released for you specifically for this reason. Music has always broken barriers, and continues to provide warmth and comfort when needed.