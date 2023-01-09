Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa presents soprano Michaela Agius and harpist Laetitia Troisi de Menville in a programme of songs and arias during a weekly lunchtime concert.

The upcoming concert From Bellini to Lloyd Webber is taking place at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta on Tuesday, January 10, and starts at 12.30pm.

The varied programme includes songs written between the 19th century and contemporary 21st century.

The songs include Tristezza and La Serenata by Paolo Tozzi, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu, Malinconia and Ma rendi pur contento by Vincenzo Bellini, and Giuseppe Verdi’s La Soluzione and Non T’Accostare all’Urna, among others.

Harpist Laetitia Troisi de Menville

The church of Our Lady of Victory, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi, is the first church of Valletta.

It was built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565. It has been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, voluntary National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, its history and its restoration.

From Bellini to Lloyd Webber will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on January 10 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing: baroccomalta@gmail.com or calling 7968 0952.