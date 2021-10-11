Music duo Tryst Arcane is releasing their November 2019 self-released debut album Autumn on vinyl format on November 7, 2021. It is a limited edition of 100 beautiful graphite-coloured vinyl records.

Tryst Arcane are Julian Grech and Alexia Baldacchino; they have coined a term, ‘minimal dark’, for their genre of music, composed of only two elements and shorn of percussive instruments other than keys and vox.

The duo strikes a balance between traditional song standards and dramatic cinematic music. Alexia’s ethereal vocals are layered over cinematic soundscapes, organ sounds, or brooding piano riffs.

The common thread in this collection of tracks was the autumnal spirit, hence the name Autumn. The lyrics in this album garner elements of mysticism with indirect references to themes such as death and new beginnings. For the last track of the album, Tryst Arcane also released a music video on YouTube, with the support of the Malta Arts Council.

The album was nominated for Best Alternative Album 2019 and Alexia for Best Songwriter 2019 at the Malta Music Awards 2019.

“Music creation of our likes is not going to be hitting the charts or rave the dance floors but it will find a place in the hearts of a niche audience who feel the honesty that is within it and absorb what they need at that moment from it,” the duo declares.

Tryst Arcane was prompted to take this initiative since a cancer survivor repeatedly uses Tryst Arcane’s music during her difficult times for the past three years. She says that it is like therapy for her, as it brings her the comfort needed and feels regenerated after listening. The duo hopes to extend this positive effect on more people who are going through rough times but also accompany them in times of happiness.

Proceeds will be in aid of Puttinu Cares and Research, Innovation & Development Trust (RIDT). It is available from www.trystarcane.com/Bandcamp/via private message and selected local record shops.