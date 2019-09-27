Ħal Far Outreach is holding a world music and dance event, titled Musicommunity, today at 7.30pm at the Peacelab in Ħal Far.

Sponsored by the UNHCR Malta and organised in collaboration with Flamenco dancer Deborah Falzon, Musicommunity is an intercultural event that invites people from all over the world to come together and share music, song and dance.

For the event, the Peacelab Information Centre and its adjacent garden with an outdoor theatre will be transformed into a space where people from all backgrounds can come together and learn from each other through workshops and creative interaction.

Several artists are performing, including residents (or former residents) of the open centres, Maltese artists and international performers.

The line-up includes Salami Taiye, Sun la Sun, Mekon, Trakadum, Baye Fall, Duolly Nation, Fittinga Dè Geniūš representing Nyewuo Family, Street Elements Hiphop Artists and Flamenco guitarist de Chacón. Special thanks go out to Fr Dionysius for hosting the event at Peacelab and to the UNHCR for supporting the event.

NGO Ħal Far Outreach aims to create conditions to empower everyone who seeks refuge in Malta, with a specific focus on the residents in and around the open centres in Ħal Far.

The organisation aims to achieve this through a range of activities and services, including information provision from the Peacelab Information Centre and English lessons at the Ħal Far Tent Village.

This inclusive family event is free of charge and everyone is invited to enjoy the mix of performers, workshops and activities.