The Classique Foundation is presenting the second edition of the Music+ festival between today and November 1, headed by artistic director Joseph Debrincat.

Like last year, the events will feature recitals by local and international artists, master classes in various instruments, workshops for primary schoolchildren and talks.

There will also be an opera presented by children to children.

Music+ kicks off today with a recital by Anastasiya Petryshak (violin) and Lorenzo Meo (piano) from Ukraine and Italy respectively. Both artists are renowned internationally and have performed all over Europe.

Tomorrow there will be a vocal recital featuring renowned Italian soprano Rossana Potenza and pianist Leonardo Quadrini. Potenza has featured in numerous opera performances and has worked side by side with big names such as Plácido Domingo, José Carreras and Mirella Freni.

She has also worked with great conductors such as Lorin Maazel and Gustav Kuhn, among others.

The last recital in the series will take place on November 1 at St Francis church, Victoria, and will feature Italian string quartet Quartetto Mediterraneo. The programme includes Joseph Vella’s early work Piccolo Divertimento, Op. 2.

All recitals will take place at the exhibition hall of the Gozo Ministry in Victoria and start at 7.30pm. Entrance to all events is free of charge. Reservations can be made by sending an e-mail on musicplusgozo@mail.com.

Music + is supported by the Gozo Ministry, Arts Council Malta and Visitgozo.