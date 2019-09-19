The Classique Foundation’s second edition of Music+ returns with a series of recitals, master classes and an opera presented by children for children.

The Classique Foundation is presenting the second edition of the festival Music+ between September 27 and November 1, headed by artistic director Joseph Debrincat.

Like last year, the events will feature recitals from local and international artists, master classes in different instruments, workshops for primary schoolchildren and talks. This year there will also be an opera presented by children to children.

Music+ kicks off with a recital by Anastasiya Petryshak (violin) and Lorenzo Meo (piano), from Ukraine and Italy respectively. Both artists are renowned internationally and have performed all over Europe.

September 28 sees a vocal recital featuring renowned Italian soprano Rossana Potenza and pianist Leonardo Quadrini. Potenza has featured in numerous opera performances and has worked side by side with big names such as Placido Domingo, José Carreras and Mirella Freni. She has also worked with great conductors such as Lorin Maazel and Gustav Kuhn, among others.

The next event features Hungarian cellist Akos Kertesz and pianist Rita Kertesz, with another recital on October 13 by trumpeter Brendan Ball, trumpet player with the Malta Philharmonic, and pianist Elaine Mercieca. During the latter recital, Ball and Mercieca will present the world premiere of Alan Cassar’s Deconstructed Images.

Maltese pianist Joanne Camilleri will give a piano recital on October 19. The following day, another recital by world-class clarinettist Corrado Giuffredi and his pianist Roberto Arosio will take place. Giuffredi is one of the most celebrated clarinettists in the world and has featured in the most prestigious venues around the world.

Up-and-coming Gozitan pianist Daphne Delicata will give a recital on October 27. All recitals will take place at the Exhibition Hall, Ministry for Gozo and start at 7.30pm. The last recital in the series will take place on November 1 at St Francis church, Victoria, and will feature Italian string quartet Quartetto Mediterraneo. The programme includes Joseph Vella’s early work Piccolo Divertimenti, Op.2. The recital starts at 7.30pm.

Artistic director Joseph Debrincat

Besides the recitals, Music+ will once again be presenting a number of master classes. On September 28, Anastasiya Petryshak and Lorenzo Meo will give master classes in violin (at the Sacred Heart Seminary), and piano (at the Exhibition Hall, Ministry for Gozo) respectively.

On October 19, clarinettist Corrado Giuffredi will give a master class in clarinet at the Gozo VPA School, Xewkija. All three master classes are fully booked and will be attended by students from both Malta and Gozo.

Two workshops in the series Opera 4 Kids, intended for selected primary schoolchildren, will also be held. This year’s workshops, entitled The Magic Flute: A Performance Workshop for Kids will take place on October 2 at the Exhibition Hall, Ministry for Gozo.

Both workshops will be conducted by Lorraine Aquilina. Soprano Francesca Aquilina, tenor Charles Vincenti, baritone Louis A. Cassar and pianist Tom Armitage will animate the sessions.

All children attending this workshop will be presented with a booklet about Mozart’s opera prepared by the artistic director of the festival, Mro Debrincat.

On October 4 at 7.30pm, Abraham Borg will deliver a talk entitled From Il Trovatore to La Bohème at the Circolo Gozitano. The talk will be delivered in English.

Pianist Joanne Camilleri

This year, The Classique Foundation is presenting an opera from children to all children (and those young at heart). Bo-Peep was composed in 1968 by Gozitan composer Joseph Vella (1942-2018) and will feature four young soloists, the VPA School Dance Department (choreographer Christabel Bajada) and the SCJ Children’s Choir (chorus mistress Marouska Attard).

The artistic direction will be by Gordon John Grech, while Mro Debrincat will conduct the Classique Ensemble (made up of international and local musicians). Scenography is by Denis Mompalao. This opera will be preceeded by a brief explanation by actors Marion Scarborough and George Camilleri.

The event will take place on October 31 at the Teatru Giovanni, Xewkija, and there will be a performance at 10am for children from the Gozo College and Gozo church schools. Another performance at 7.30pm will be open to the public.

Entrance to all events is free of charge. Reservations can be made by sending an e-mail on musicplusgozo@mail.com. Music+ is supported by the Ministry for Gozo, Arts Council Malta and Visitgozo.

