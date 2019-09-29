The 14th edition of the Qala International Folk Festival, featuring a weekend of folk dance, music and traditional food, was organised by the Qala local council and the Menhir Qala Folk Group. The quaint village square was brought to life by an intercultural programme. Participating in the three-day event were the Menhir Folk Group, the Ta’ Kerrew Folk Band, the Akragas Folk Dance Group of Sicily, Schuhplattler Group from Austria and the folk ensemble of dance and song Brestchanka from Belarus. Also taking part were the Ite ad Joseph Band, entertainer Keith Anthony and the DCapitals Band.
