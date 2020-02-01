The Ghana Mission Foundation is this evening organising a concert in aid of the HopeXchange Medical Centre in Ghana, better known as the Maltese Hospital.

A hospital with 80 beds, it was built in Kumasi, one of the poorest regions in the world, primarily from donations from Malta and Gozo.

It provides high-quality clinical services and works with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and other medical institutions to offer postgraduate specialised medical educational courses to healthcare providers.

The concert, being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, will see the St Paul’s Metropolitan Orchestra, directed by Mark Agius, the Santa Monica Vocal Ensemble and the Stagecoach Malta Children’s Choir performing some of the best-loved tunes from animated movies.

The HopeXchange Medical Centre in 1998 was chosen by the late Pope John Paul II as one of his projects for the millennium.

Those who would like to help can send a donation to the Ghana Mission Foundation, 495B, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera, SVR 1014.

More information on the hospital in Ghana may be obtained on http:// hopexchangemedicalcenter.org.

The Magic of Dreams, being presented by Vanni Pulè is being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, today at 7pm. Proceeds will be in aid of the HopeXchange Medical Centre. Tickets may be obtained by calling on 2559 5750 or from the website at mcc.com.mt.