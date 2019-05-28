The Valletta Cultural Agency has just announced a new music programme for the capital with the name of MusiCity: Music in the Capital.

The programme will be spread over the whole year and includes a number of outdoor concerts, pop-up performances and a project with the participation of young musicians. The musical style will be varied, with genres ranging from rock to pop to classical music. Some events will also be characterized by Maltese songs.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef said the agency will be transforming the Capital into a city of music – a city which consistently offers a dose of culture to anyone who visits.

"This project will provide entertainment to visitors, new opportunities to young and emerging artists, and more opportunities to renowned artists. By organising free concerts in public spaces in Valletta, the Valletta Cultural Agency continues to promote and create accessibility to culture and music".

The programme kicks off with ‘Xarulù fi Strada Stretta’, taking place on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Local duo Xarulù will be playing some of the most popular rock songs of all time, including hits by Queen, Dire Straits, Pink Floyd, The Shadows, and even Johnny Cash, as well as some of their original songs. They will be moving along Strait Street for the duration of the concert. This concert is free of charge.

On the 30th of July, singer-musician duo Fiona Cauchi and Lydia Buttigieg will be performing at ‘Classique Meets Pop’ - an acoustic concert in St. John’s Square. During this event, which is also free of charge, the duo will be performing a selection of songs adapted for guitar and harp, accompanied by Fiona Cauchi’s voice. The concert starts at 8pm.

On the 21st of August, local pianist Francis Camilleri will be giving a free musical concert on the Granaries of Fort St Elmo in Valletta. Concertgoers are being encouraged to bring pillows, chairs, and even candles (chairs will be provided for the elderly and persons with special needs). This concert will be informal and personal, as opposed to typical piano concerts, taking the classical style out of the theatre and into an open space in Valletta, closer to locals and the general public.

Camilleri will be playing a selection of music by composers associated with Valletta, among others.

A piano concert by Italian pianist Leonardo Barilaro accompanied by a dance choreography will take place on the 31st of August. ‘BlackShip’ is an innovative performance which incorporates contemporary music, dance and visual arts. It tells the fictional story of two sisters who arrive in the Grand Harbour on a black warship some time after the Great Siege.

‘BlackShip’ will be held at the University Campus Theatre in Valletta. Tickets will be available soon through kultura.mt.

On the 16th of September, young Valletta-born artist Owen Leuellen will be giving a pop-up performance at Mattia Preti Square in Valletta. The activity will target the younger generation, in particular. Hip hop group Street Elements will be opening with a dance performance followed by Leuellen’s 40 minute set. The performance kicks off at 8pm, and is free of charge.

‘Tektika Kapitali’ is a participatory project culminating in three performances in the capital on the 26th of October. The performances are being held by Tektek Nota, Tikka Banda’s new musical ensemble. The Valletta Cultural Agency is inviting young and emerging musicians to participate by attending a series of educational workshops throughout the year. During these workshops, musicians will be receiving tuition and guidance from several professionals in the music industry, in preparation for the musical performances happening at three sites in Valletta - Triton Square, Republic Street and the Upper Barrakka.

The repertoire for these performances is made up of songs by Valletta-born composers, written from 1900 onwards. Musicians aged between 11 and 30 years who play the flute, Eb clarinet, Bb clarinet, Bb trumpet, saxophone, french horn, Bb baritone, euphonium, trombone, tuba, percussion and glockenspiel can apply by visiting the ‘calls’ section on vca.gov.mt.

The call for musicians remains open until the 31st of July.