The Valletta Cultural Agency has just announced a new music programme for the capital with the name of MusiCity: Music in the Capital. The extensive programme will be spread over the whole year and will offer something for everyone.

This year’s MusiCity programme includes a number of outdoor concerts, pop-up performances and a project with the participation of young musicians. The musical style of events within the programme will be varied to suit everyone’s tastes, with genres ranging from rock to pop to classical music. Some events will also be characterised by Maltese songs.

While addressing a press conference marking the launch of the programme, Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef said, “through this programme, the Valletta Cultural Agency will be transforming our capital into a city of music – a city which consistently offers a dose of culture to anyone who visits. This project will provide entertainment to visitors, new opportunities to young and emerging artists, and more opportunities to renowned artists. By organising free concerts in public spaces in Valletta, the Valletta Cultural Agency continues to promote and create accessibility to culture and music.”

The programme kicked off with Xarulù fi Strada Stretta last Tuesday. Local duo Xarulù played some of the most popular rock songs of all time, including hits by Queen, Dire Straits, Pink Floyd, The Shadows, and even Johnny Cash, as well as some of their original songs.

On Tuesday, singer-musician duo Fiona Cauchi and Lydia Buttigieg will be performing at Classique Meets Pop – an acoustic concert in St John’s Square. During this event, which is free of charge, the duo will be performing a selection of songs adapted for guitar and harp, accompanied by Cauchi’s voice. The concert starts at 8pm.

On August 21, local pianist Francis Camilleri will be giving a free musical concert on the granaries of Fort St Elmo in Valletta. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring pillows, chairs and candles (chairs will be provided for the elderly and people with special needs). This concert will be informal and personal, as opposed to typical piano concerts, taking the classical style out of the theatre and into an open space in Valletta, closer to locals and the public.

This encourages those who do not usually attend concerts in theatres to experience the charm of this musical style. Camilleri will be playing a selection of music by composers associated with Valletta, among others.

A musical performance consisting of a piano concert by Italian pianist Leonardo Barilaro accompanied by a dance choreography will take place on August 31. BlackShip is an innovative performance which incorporates contemporary music, dance and visual arts. It tells the fictional story of two sisters who arrive in the Grand Harbour on a black warship some time after the Great Siege. BlackShip will be held at the University Campus Theatre in Valletta. Tickets will be available soon through kultura.mt.

On September 16, young Valletta-born artist Owen Leuellen will be giving a pop-up performance at Mattia Preti Square in Valletta. This activity will target the younger generation, in particular. Hip hop group Street Elements will be opening with a dance performance followed by Leuellen’s 40-minute set. The performance kicks off at 8pm and is free of charge.

Tektika Kapitali is a participatory project culminating in three performances in the capital on October 26. The performances are being held by Tektek Nota, Tikka Banda’s new musical ensemble. For this exciting project, the Valletta Cultural Agency is inviting young and emerging musicians to participate by attending a series of educational workshops throughout the year.

During these workshops, musicians will be receiving tuition and guidance from several professionals in the music industry, in preparation for the musical performances happening at three sites in Valletta – Triton Square, Republic Street and the Upper Barrakka. The repertoire for these performances is made up of songs by Valletta-born composers, written from 1900 onwards.

Musicians aged between 11 and 30 who play the flute, EFlat clarinet, BFlat clarinet, BFlat trumpet, saxophone, French horn, BFlat baritone, euphonium, trombone, tuba, percussion and glockenspiel can apply by visiting the ‘calls’ section on vca.gov.mt. The call for musicians remains open until Wednesday.

For more information about MusiCity and related activities, visit the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Facebook page.