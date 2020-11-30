Playing with a band and being in the top charts is the dream of many musicians. Some are lucky enough to get such a chance and stick to a band for a lifetime; others eventually decide to call it quits and follow their own path.

This is the case with Dario Genovese, the former frontman of the pop-folk band The Busker, who recently launched his solo career and his first single.

Music has always been part of Genovese’s life.

“When I was a young boy, I used to fill up the corridor with soft toys and pretend it was a concert. I started playing my guitar and writing songs when I was 13 years old and I never looked back,” he says.

Genovese, who also knows the basics of other instruments such as the piano and banjo and is a music teacher, started his career in the industry as a solo artist inspired by folk heroes such as Bob Dylan and Paul Simon. The band was eventually born from that concept in 2012.

He admits that his experience with The Busker helped him to grow on a personal and professional level.

“Meeting people and collaborating with many musicians has helped me grow both professionally and personally. Apart from that, at times I had to explore styles which were out of my comfort zone and that helps you grow,” Genovese says.

During his time with the band, The Busker launched two full-length albums and around nine singles, headlined all major festivals and won an award. Genovese admits it was an incredible experience; so why did he decide to go solo?

“I felt like it was the end of a long and beautiful chapter. There were some artistic differences on future projects which made me realise that sometimes you need to rediscover your roots,” he says.

And that is precisely what he intends to do.

“My music will always in some way be inspired by the folk genre. It evolves and grows in many different ways and that’s the beauty of it. Even though I have a vision for my musical direction, it is still a blank canvas,” he points out.

Genovese writes his own music and lyrics.

“My inspirations vary from legends such as Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to modern bands such as The Lumineers,” he says, adding that he would describe his style as a “new retro”.

His new single, Wild Flower, is actually inspired musically by Paul Simon’s album Graceland.

“I wanted to explore the African sound and I think it shows through the use of percussive and natural elements and gospel-like backing vocals. Lyrically, it speaks about people who always think negatively and who always focus on criticising.

The feedback he received has been very positive.

“I think it was the best way to start my solo adventure.

“But even before the release, I would like to thank all the people who messaged me and showed support in one way or another. It’s really humbling to see such interest,” he says enthusiastically.

As regards his future plans, Genovese has a few things coming up.

“In the coming months I will be working on intimate live sessions with various artists and I’m really excited about this project. The location is insane but for now I cannot disclose any information,” he says.

The artist’s life revolves around music 24/7 and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m a singer/songwriter and a music teacher so I do music pretty much all day,” he says.

“I wouldn’t say it’s my escape… I think it’s more of a home.”