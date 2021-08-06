For the past 22 years Mykill consistently established himself as one of the top DJs and producers in his field, performing at many national events, international tours and residencies at Malta’s top venues.

Mykill also produced many chart-topping hits such as his collaboration with Kurt Calleja Waiting in the sun, his dance remix of Xemx, and several other original productions over the years that hit the top spots on local radio charts, always adapting his style to the current music style and mood.

The entertainment industry was one of the hardest-hit industries during this pandemic with many professional performers struggling since the restrictions made it impossible for them to perform for the past months.

Apart from the obvious financial catastrophe that the pandemic caused to already struggling artists on this small island, a more serious issue that often is not tackled enough is the mental state of these passionate performers.

“It was very hard for me to produce another positive summer hit while being locked in my studio away from the crowds in these strange circumstances, with many of my fellow artists going through depression.

“I felt the need to channel my feelings into producing a track that reflects the current mood and Lockdown Breakdown was born as a piece of musical art that makes one ponder, dance and bring attention to the state of mind of artists during this pandemic,” Mykill confesses.

Lockdown Breakdown is a dark slab of electronic sounds with a monologue vocal describing a fictitious character going through the emotions of a lockdown and its restrictions, with a retro-tech beat and very innovative synth sounds, reminiscent of war air raids style sirens and big electro drops.

Hard work and consistency paid off as the song got signed by Feel Hype records, a major international Label from Berlin, Germany which is considered worldwide as the Mecca of electronic music.

The cover art of Mykill's new release.

So far, a very promising start on this track, and even though it is not the commercial style of previous productions, support on the promo track on an international level has already been overwhelming with big acts including the track in their sets across the Atlantic.

Lockdown Breakdown by Mykill is available for streaming and downloads from Spotify, Beatport, Apple Music and all other major music platforms.

You can preview the track at Mykill’s Soundcloud –https://soundcloud.com/mykill/sets/lockdown-breakdown-mykill.

If you or someone you know are struggling, call Richmond's freephone 1770 or speak to one of their professionals on OLLI.chat, both available 24/7.