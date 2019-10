As part of the Music+ festival, running until November 1, Joanne Camilleri (pictured) will be giving a piano recital at the Exhibition Hall, Ministry of Gozo, today at 7.30pm. She will perform pieces by Bach, Mozart and Beethoven. Tomorrow, international clarinettist Corrado Giuffredi and his pianist Roberto Arosio will perform music by Brahms, Poulenc and Magnani at the same venue at 7.30pm.

Entrance to both events, hosted by The Classique Foundation, is free of charge.