Arsene Wenger has praised “leader of the orchestra” Lionel Messi as the Argentine great bids to inspire his team to glory in Sunday’s World Cup final against defending champions France.

The two football powerhouses go head to head at Doha’s Lusail Stadium, each chasing a third global crown.

But much of the pre-match focus has been on whether Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi can cap his glittering career with the one major title that has so far eluded him.

