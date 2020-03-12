Booking is open for a Grand Easter Concert planned to be held at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7.30pm in aid of the Save Valletta Skyline Restoration Appeal.

The concert will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, leading soloists and the Goldberg Ensemble, directed by Michael Laus, performing Puccini’s Requiem, Vivaldi’s Sinfonia al Santissimo Sepolcro, Allegri’s Miserere, Bach’s Agnus Dei from the B Minor Mass and Vivaldi’s Gloria.

The Save Valletta Skyline Restoration Appeal is raising funds towards the restoration of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, whose tower and spire, which form an intrinsic part of the city’s iconic skyline, are suffering severe structural problems.

The concert will be followed by drinks in the Undercroft Café. Tickets may be purchased from the Manoel Theatre booking office, Valletta, or from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt