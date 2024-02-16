Colonel Mark Mallia is to be appointed head of Transport Malta, less than two weeks after it was announced he would take over as chief executive of the Foundation for Medical Services.

According to political sources, several other people had been offered the transport authority top job over the last few days but had turned down the "toxic role".

Last weekend, Times of Malta revealed Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg was removed from his post, less than a year after being appointed to the role, taking over from Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi at the end of April 2023.

That appointment had followed weeks of speculation that the former commander of the Armed Forces had stepped down from the role.

Contacted on Friday, Transport Minister Chris Bonett would not confirm or deny Mallia's appointment.

Curmi had also lasted less than a year in the role after reportedly being charged by Prime Minister Robert Abela himself to clean up the regulator that had become bogged down by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The news that Mallia will now take on the role comes despite the health ministry announcing on February 2 that he would take over from Carmen Ciantar as head of the Foundation for Medical Servies. It is not yet clear who will now assume the top FMS role.

Mallia is a University of Malta business management graduate, who held various roles in the Armed Forces of Malta.

He was previously aide de camp to former President George Abela, the prime minister's father.

He currently serves as chief executive of Identitá.

The transport regulator has been embroiled in a wide-reaching driving licence racket, with evidence showing that former transport minister Ian Borg and his ministry staff fed names to Transport Malta’s licensing director and piled on the pressure for candidates to pass their practical driving test.

Clint Mansueto and two low-level Transport Malta clerks, Philip Edrick Zammit and Raul Antonio Pace, have been accused of corruption and trading in influence in connection with the racket. They deny the charges.

The Nationalist Party has also claimed to have evidence that Transport Malta employees were being asked to meddle with fines and contraventions and lie about it under oath.