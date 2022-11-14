Several heads of government entities are being shifted to other organisations within the public sector, in a veritable strategy of musical chairs.

Meanwhile Martin Saliba, who in 2019 was appointed as Planning Authority executive chairperson, is to also step down.

He is expected to be replaced by Oliver Magro, a long-serving PA official, who has worked in the prime minister’s legal office and currently works out of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Martin Saliba is expected to be replaced as the head of the Planning Authority. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Kenneth Farrugia, currently serving as director at the FIAU, will be nominated as CEO of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Farrugia, who was appointed in 2017, was widely acknowledged as being instrumental in revamping the entity, a government spokesman told Times of Malta.

“Farrugia is considered one of the main officials who helped the country pass through the FATF process, and was recently also honoured by the US government for his fight against corruption.”

FIAU deputy head Alfred Zammit, who joined the unit in 2010, is expected to now take on the director’s role.

A new CEO post is also expected to be created at the government’s science council, just weeks after executive chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando was asked to step down.

Silvio Scerri

Sources said the government is planning to reorganise the Malta Council for Science and Technology by creating a non-executive chairman and a new CEO post.

It is understood that Silvio Scerri, currently serving as chief executive at ARMS, could move to the CEO’s post at MCST. It is not known who has been lined up to occupy the job at ARMS.

Sources said that Scerri and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli no longer see eye to eye, however the minister told Times of Malta there had been “no falling out”.

Scerri, who is closely linked to the Labour Party, has occupied various high-ranking positions since Labour first swept to power in 2013.

He had served as chief of staff to then home affairs minister Manuel Mallia and later served in several senior posts at the transport authority.

Tonio Portuguese, the former chair of state broadcaster PBS, is expected to take on the chairmanship at the MCST.

Tonio Portughese

It has been a week of changes at the helm of a number of government entities.

On Thursday, psychotherapist Mariella Dimech was sacked from her position as executive chairperson of the cannabis authority after just 10 months in the role.

The government made no announcement but, when contacted, Dimech said she was informed that her post was being terminated with immediate effect.

Leonid McKay, a former director of Caritas, was picked to replace her as head of the authority. Until yesterday, McKay led the Housing Authority, but he has now been replaced by Matthew Zerafa, previously head of secretariat in the Social Accommodation Ministry.