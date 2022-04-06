The musical duo Bloodline, who placed fifth in the second season of X Factor, have released their first original song Minute to Midnight (MTM), a song that further establishes the duo’s style and potential.

Bloodline weaves dark-pop with a melody that Samira and Julia manage to convey very eloquently. Minute to Midnight (MTM)’s lyrics were written by the duo themselves together with Lex (Alexei Debono), who also wrote the music.

This song is the first fruit of their collaboration in the aftermath of the pandemic, which forced the two normally inseparable girls to spend three months apart. This was a time that served to get them inspired and also provided them with grit to work on new material.

Minute to Midnight (MTM) is about the personal journey and the struggle for intimate love, the primary and necessary love that one should have for oneself. The best way they could convey this particular message is through this rather heavier genre, different than their usual, a style that has sparked curiosity about what’s in store for Bloodline’s future. This 'heavy' style also dominates the videography.

Julia and Samira would like to thank Lex (Alexei Debono), Howard Keith Debono, Steve Levi, Deandra Bugeja for makeup, and Christian Scerri and his entire Southville team.