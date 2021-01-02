The Manoel Theatre’s education programme Toi Toi is presenting a musical for children aged 5+ tomorrow.
Titled Il-Ħrafa tas-Soppa tal-Ġebel, the show is based on a popular folk tale about a man who cooks up ‘stone soup’. It is set in a village where everyone seems happy with the way things are. Everyone follows a daily routine and an unchanging rhythm. However, one day, a stranger arrives asking for help and throws their daily dance into chaos, bringing a new rhythm and way of thinking.
The show, which is performed in Maltese, is written and directed by Dorothy Bezzina, with music by Edward Mifsud and Jean-Luc Camilleri. The acting cast features Samaria Bezzina, Francesca Bezzina, Paul Bezzina, Vanessa Bezzina and Maxine Buttigieg Belli.
Il-Ħrafa tas-Soppa tal-Ġebel is being staged tomorrow at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta at 11am and 3pm. For tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us