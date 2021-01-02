The Manoel Theatre’s education programme Toi Toi is presenting a musical for children aged 5+ tomorrow.

Titled Il-Ħrafa tas-Soppa tal-Ġebel, the show is based on a popular folk tale about a man who cooks up ‘stone soup’. It is set in a village where everyone seems happy with the way things are. Everyone follows a daily routine and an unchanging rhythm. However, one day, a stranger arrives asking for help and throws their daily dance into chaos, bringing a new rhythm and way of thinking.

The show, which is performed in Maltese, is written and directed by Dorothy Bezzina, with music by Edward Mifsud and Jean-Luc Camilleri. The acting cast features Samaria Bezzina, Francesca Bezzina, Paul Bezzina, Vanessa Bezzina and Maxine Buttigieg Belli.

Il-Ħrafa tas-Soppa tal-Ġebel is being staged tomorrow at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta at 11am and 3pm. For tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.