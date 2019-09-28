Musical societies across the island have been awarded a total of €150,000 from a government fund aimed at strengthening their cultural work.

Culture minister Owen Bonnici said the fund, now in its third year, would support 29 different musical societies in their work upholding community traditions and teaching music, most of which is done on a voluntary basis.

“This government’s vision with regards to the culture sector is that more people should benefit from it," Dr Bonnici said. "These musical societies are catalysts in attracting more audiences towards the culture sector, and through such opportunities, we are investing towards a better cultural and artistic product."

Dr Bonnici said musical societies served as a point of entry and engagement with the arts, focusing on teaching music to children and young people, but also organising cultural and traditional activities, culminating in the village feasts.

The buildings in which they are housed, often contain objects of historical value and are of historical significance themselves as well, he added.

The fund, now in its third year, was open to all band clubs in Malta and Gozo registered as voluntary organisations and as active members of the Għaqda Każini tal-Banda according to its statute.

This fund is managed by Għaqda Każini tal-Banda and by Arts Council Malta within the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government.