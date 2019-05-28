Relive some of the best songs from popular musicals through song, music and dance provided by the Malta Concert Orchestra, soloists, Chorus Urbanus, Urbanus Junior Choir and the Centre Stage Dance Academy under the direction of John Galea.

The concert Feel the Magic of Musical Theatre banks on the fruitful experience and successes achieved by the Chorus Urbanus Productions in producing the musicals Fiddler on the Roof and Scrooge during 2017 and 2018 respectively.

In this spectacular concert the soloists of the Chorus Urbanus include Fabian Galea, Angelo Muscat, Mario Portelli, Ruth Portelli, Maria Cassar, Hilda Grima and Ryden backed by Chorus Urbanus; the young singers Kristen Grima, Gabriel Grech, Krista Mercieca and Kurt Theuma Scerri and the Chorus Urbanus Junior Section; and the Central Stage Dance Academy under the choreographic direction of Nathalie Sciortino.

The Malta Concert Orchestra will be under the direction of John Galea, artistic director of the triennial project. The show will be coordinated by stage director Jamie Camilleri, while sound design will be under the direction of Sergio Costa together with PRO Sound Stage. The visual design and lighting will be in the hands of Ismahel Portelli and Chris Gauci. The stage set is designed by Teddy Mizzi.

This concert promises to be a feast of music, song and dance of 21 excerpts taken from the best musicals of all time that have thoroughly enjoyed extensive runs in the West End of London as well as the Broadway stage.

Feel the Magic represents a strong three-year vision that seeks to place the arts and creativity at the heart of Gozo’s future.

The project supports the implementation of a series of high-profile concerts in collaboration with international and national organisations and aims to develop a coordinated yearly programme of events.

So far the series has featured two hugely successful concerts: Feel the Magic of Brass and Feel the Magic of Piazzolla.

The Feel the Magic project is spread over four major concerts per year (one for every season) and one grand concert featuring various soloists, choir, children’s choir, orchestra and choreography.

Feel the Magic of Musical Theatre will take place at St Augustine Square, Victoria on Saturday at 8.30pm.

Tickets for the show are available from www.ticketline.com.mt.