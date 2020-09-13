Theatre performer Michaela Fenech recently graduated from the BA Musical Theatre course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where she studied singing, acting, dance and music.

During her time at RCS, Fenech experienced working with industry professionals. She was also fortunate enough to be involved in professional performances held in and around Glasgow.

Her final-year showcase was held at the renowned Prince Edward Theatre in London’s West End.

One of her most prominent roles during her final year was that of Gabby and Bobbi in the spectacular musical City of Angels.

Fenech hopes to have a successful career in the theatre scene and entertainment industry both locally and overseas. Her studies at the RCS were made possible thanks to the support received under the Malta Arts Scholarships Scheme which financially helps young emerging artists and creatives to further their studies and creative endeavours abroad.