The orchestra Controcorrente together with cello soloist Catherine Jones will be performing some musical ‘treasures’ from 18th-century Naples.

The programme includes two works by Nicola Fiorenza (c. 1700 – 1764) besides others by Leonardo Leo (1694-1744), Francesco Durante (1684-1755) and Nicola Porpora (1686-1768).

Fiorenza was a composer and violinist known for his eccentric style, who played for many years in the orchestra of the Neapolitan Royal Chapel.

For more information, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt. For tickets, log on to kultura.