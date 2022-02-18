Chris Scicluna, who, together with his partner Moira represented Malta with the well-acclaimed More than Love song at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest has died aged 62.

His wife Moira shared the news on Facebook on Friday morning.

She described the man as a husband, father to their daughter Michela, best friend, music mentor, travelling buddy and her shadow for 27 years.

"Thank you for the beautiful life we shared. A full life of love... amazing passion for music. We shared a lot of wonderful experiences together as music lovers and husband and wife.

"Hope you're rockin up there. You are now with your dad, mummy and papa," Moira wrote.

The duo tied the knot two weeks after representing Malta at the European contest in Dublin, where they ranked fifth. This is one of the best rankings for Malta in the contest.

Chris returned to the Eurovision stage five years later as a backing vocalist, when together with Moira, he wrote Believe 'n Peace for the girlband Times Three.