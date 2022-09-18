No, I’m not speaking of my mother’s wagging finger warning or threatening me when I was a child. I’m speaking of Mother Teresa’s fingers, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of her death (September 5, 1997).

I could not help remembering her beautiful, wrinkled hands that fed, helped, washed, touched so many poor and destitute people. Her hands would tenderly clasp the face of a child, lay protectively over the head of sick and dying person, take up the unpleasant task of cleaning the soiled and primitive toilet facilities of the Nirmal Hriday Home for the Dying. They expressed her deep faith in action: “Touch the poor, the unwanted with your love, as the priest tenderly touches the body of Jesus in the Eucharist.”

This faith and mission she often expressed by raising her left hand, open her five fingers and, with her right index finger, touch the tip of each of them while pronouncing that five-word mantra of hers: “You did it to me.”

With her hands and fingers, she would underline the importance of what she wanted to say. During a conference she was giving to her Sisters, she was speaking about how to deal with praise and criticism with a free heart. She explained with her fingers: “When you hear someone praising or criticising you, stop for a moment...”. Then, pointing her right index finger to the right ear and pushing it right beneath her nose continued: “see if what you hear is true or not. If it is true, then let it go down and accept it”, turning her finger down over her chin towards her heart. Then she would reposition her finger beneath her nose again and say: “If it is not true, then let it go out”, moving her finger from under her nose to her left ear and beyond.

I will never forget the power of these words, underlined by her small but powerful finger gestures. Such was Mother Teresa’s ferocious attachment to her freedom of heart. She was such a free person, absorbing all the tensions of life, all the demands of work, all the criticisms and all the praises and accolades she received with a free heart, seeking only God’s love and the love for the poor and never for herself.

She was such a free person, absorbing all the tensions of life, all the demands of work, all the criticisms and all the praises and accolades she received with a free heart, seeking only God’s love and the love for the poor and never for herself

Yet again, the power of those finger gestures of hers deeply touched my confused heart when one day, overwhelmed by the mountain of poverty and suffering I witnessed during my time working at her side, I confided to her my sense of futility and helplessness. I told her: “Mother, how can I ever have the strength and courage to do all that you do, in the way you do it?” She quickly replied, gently but forcefully pointing that index finger, with which I had grown familiar, to herself: “Father, what I can do, you cannot do... but what you can do, I cannot do. Together let us do something beautiful for God!”

Since then, I have understood that only those free enough to do small things with great love will indeed change and save our planet. That was a great lesson brought to me thanks to a wrinkled, little finger of a great and loving Mother.

pchetcuti@gmail.com