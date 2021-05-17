The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta donated food to the the Fondazzjoni Sebħ for all its residential homes.

The food was provided in collaboration with Humanity First Switzerland, an international relief and humanitarian wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat.

Fondazzjoni Sebħ provides residential services to children and also to female victims of violence and their children. It also provides community social work service to families living in Hamrun and Marsa.

Following the donation, Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif said that serving humanity was in itself a form of worship.

"The entire Islamic teachings can be divided into two main categories, the rights of God Almighty and the rights of one another, and we are expected to fulfil both these rights.

"The founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community constantly drew the attention of mankind towards serving fellow human beings. On one occasion he said that, to fail to help a brother in their time of need or difficulty is utterly immoral and wrong. Therefore, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community always tries to show its solidarity to fellow brethren."